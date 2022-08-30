USF to Host Human Trafficking Survivor for Community Lecture

The University of St. Francis (USF) and the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate welcome Save Our Adolescents from Prostitution (SOAP) Project founder, author, and nationally-known speaker Theresa Flores for an important presentation on Tuesday, September 27 at 7 p.m. in USF’s Sexton Auditorium (Moser Performing Arts Center). This Bishop Imesch “Women in Church” lecture is free of charge and is open to the community.

Human trafficking is the second largest crime in the United States, with an average age of entry in to trafficking between 12 and 14 years old. Flores is a survivor and campaigner against sex trafficking and is the founder of SOAP, which is a nonprofit organization that aims to help prevent sex trafficking. Flores will share her story of trafficking and her experience while living in an upper-middle class suburb of Detroit. Her story will educate the public on human trafficking in the United States while also showing that person can endure horrific conditions and not only survive, but thrive.