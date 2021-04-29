USF Senior Thesis Art Exhibition to Open April 30
The University of St. Francis (USF) Art Gallery will open its newest exhibition, the 2021 Senior Thesis Exhibition, with a public reception that will take place on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibition features the work of six graduating seniors from the USF Department of Fine Arts, including: Amber Daraka – Photography, Austin Hines – Studio Art, Jamie Stolfo – Studio Art, Lauren Tuider – Graphic Design, Maria Cruz Uceda – Graphic Design, and Odessa Villarreal – Studio Art and Graphic Design.
“Working across a variety of media, these artists explore themes unique to each of them. As the culmination of their journey at the University of St. Francis, this exhibit not only reflects the skills gained from their time as students, but also their personal growth as artists,” said Jennifer Moore, USF Art Gallery Director and Collection Manager.
The exhibition will be on display at the USF Art Gallery, which is located at 25 E. Van Buren Street in Joliet, from April 30 through July 30, 2021, and is open to the public. The current gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Starting on May 15, the gallery will be open on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the USF Art Gallery on Facebook at facebook.com/theuniversityofstfrancisartgallery
for more information.