Usain Bolt reveals the story behind his daughter’s unique name

Jul 13, 2020 @ 11:00am

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty ImagesUsain Bolt announced on Thursday that he and girlfriend Kai Bennett had named their new daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt, and now we know why.

“We had a deal that if we had a girl, she would give the girl a name, and a boy, I’d give the boy the name,” he tells Entertainment Tonight.

“We sat down and went through a few names and she was like, ‘I really love Olympia,’” he says. “I was like, ‘I feel like you’re going to put pressure on her’…I actually warned her and she’s like, ‘No, this is what I like.’”

Olympia’s middle name, “Lightning,” was a joint effort, the 20-time Olympic Gold medalist added.

Olympia was born on May 17.  Bolt and Bennett have been dating for about seven years.

By George Costantino
