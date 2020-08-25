Usain Bolt announces he’s going on lockdown following COVID-19 test
Noam Galai/Getty Images for BudXOlympic athlete Usain Bolt isn’t taking any chances after his COVID-19 test. To be sure that he doesn’t accidentally spread the highly contagious virus, he will isolate himself until he knows his results.
Speaking to fans on Monday following reports that he may have contracted the novel coronavirus, the 34-year-old Olympian opened up about his voluntary quarantine to set the record straight once and for all.
“I saw on social media it said I’m confirmed of COVID-19. I did a test on Saturday to leave cause I work,” Bolt explained in a video. “Trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in and stay away from my friends.”
The 20-time Olympic gold medalist also assured fans that he is “having no symptoms” and that he is simply “going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol.”
Bolt is also going the extra step to help with contact tracing in case he does test positive, hearkening back to his recent birthday party that was attended by several friends.
“I’m going to call my friends and tell them that anyone who come in contact with me, just to be safe,” he revealed, adding that he will spend his quarantine taking it easy as he awaits his results.
Bolt also showed how seriously he took the rumors, prefacing his announcement that he took to Instagram after waking up to the gossipy headlines and he recorded his message — as seen by the fact he was still laying in bed.
“Stay safe out there,” he briskly concluded. “Okay? Cool.”
As of early Tuesday, COVID-19 has infected over 5.7 million Americans and killed over 177,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.