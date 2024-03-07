USA Issues Travel Advisories for Popular Spring Break Destinations 

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

March 7, 2024 12:00PM CST
traffic warning sign – clear blue sky
United States Issues Travel Advisories for Popular Spring Break Destinations 
The United States has issued travel advisories for Mexico, Jamaica, and the Bahamas…  all of which are very popular spring break destinations.

The US Embassy and Consulates in Mexico specifically issued a “Spring Break Travel” alert when traveling to Quintana Roo.  “Crime, including violent crime, can occur anywhere in Mexico, including in popular tourist destinations,” the embassy said.

Jamaica has been given the State Department’s “Level 3:  Reconsider Travel” advisory.  The US Embassy in the Bahamas warns against violent crime and notes that watercraft activities are not “consistently regulated.”

The multiple advisories suggest drinking responsibly, sticking with friends, avoiding night travel, and keeping family and friends aware of your plans.

(Learn more, here:  newser)

Do you pay attention to travel advisories when you’re planning a trip?  Why or why not?  

