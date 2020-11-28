      Weather Alert

US Residents Buying Real Christmas Trees in Record Numbers – Consider a Fake One?

Nov 28, 2020 @ 8:46am
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Get ready for another shortage.  Fresh-cut Christmas trees have been selling at a record pace this year, with more sold before Thanksgiving than ever before.

The season is running approximately six to seven days ahead of what we’ve seen in the past,” says supplier McKenzie Cook, who ships about 2 million trees from Oregon and North Carolina every year.  “We’ve never seen the demand like we’ve had this year.”

With stores like Walmart offering free delivery for the first time, some suppliers say they’re concerned there might not be enough supply to meet this year’s demand.

When it comes to Christmas trees, are you on team real or team fake?

