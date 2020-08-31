Uriah Heep releasing 50th anniversary box set that includes CDs curated by founding members
BMGLegendary British hard-rock band Uriah Heep will celebrate its 50th anniversary by releasing a massive box set, appropriately titled 50 Years in Rock, on October 30.
The 23-CD collection features nearly 20 of the band’s studio albums, as well as the 1973 Uriah Heep Live album and four CDs curated by individual members of the group’s early lineups — founding guitarist Mick Box, keyboardist/guitarist Ken Hensley and bassist Paul Newton, and early drummer Lee Kerslake.
The box set also features a remastered vinyl version of Uriah Heep’s popular 1972 album The Magician’s Birthday, boasting reimagined artwork by Roger Dean. In addition, the package features a pair of collectible art cards and a 64-page book including rare image from the group’s archives.
Uriah Heep released its debut album, …Very ‘Eavy …Very ‘Umble, in June 1970, and the band continues to record and tour today under the leadership of founding member Box. During its 1970s heyday, the group had four consecutive albums that reached the top 40 of the Billboard 200 chart — 1972’s Demons and Wizards and The Magician’s Birthday, 1973’s Sweet Freedom and 1974’s Wonderworld — the first three of which were certified gold in the U.S.
“This 50th anniversary box set fills me with immense pride and takes me on a musical journey I could never have imagined,” says Box. “We are still on that magical adventure, but reaching our 50-year anniversary is something to be proud of and an amazing achievement.”
Adds Hensley, “The box is a perfect tribute to a band that achieved what so few have done, to Mickie and the boys who keep the legend rolling and of course, to all of you who made it possible.”
50 Years in Rock can be pre-ordered now.
By Matt Friedlander
