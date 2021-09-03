Upgrades coming to local libraries Thanks To Thousands In Grants

Patrons of local libraries will soon see service upgrades due to more than $521,000 in state grants, State Senator John Connor (D-Lockport) announced.
“Libraries are such a valuable resource to our communities,” Connor said. “Not only can residents borrow books and movies at the library, but they can access the internet reliably, use public computers and printers, or even just find a quiet space to study or work remotely.”
The $521,000 received by five local libraries is part of $18.1 million in grants awarded to 638 public libraries across the state. For more than 40 years, the Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants Program has helped public libraries with a low library tax base to ensure a minimum level of funding for library services.
Libraries will use the grants from the secretary of state’s office to help fund new services and products, such as audiobooks, adult programming, dual language materials and more.
Adequately funded libraries are able to best serve our communities and continue to provide a wide range of resources,” Connor said. “We have exceptional public libraries in our area, and I am pleased to see them receive the funds they deserve.”
The following libraries will receive funds:
· Fountaindale Public Library District, $99,832
· Three Rivers Public Library District, $39,235
· Joliet Public Library, $218,686
· White Oak Library District, $114,892
· Woodridge Public Library, $48,632