Update: TikTok Banned the Milk Crate Challenge

Aug 27, 2021 @ 2:05pm

If both of your ankles are still intact, you probably haven’t tried the “Milk Crate Challenge” yet. Now TikTok has gone on record telling people NOT to do it.

 

 

In case you haven’t heard, the Milk Crate Challenge is the new DANGEROUS TikTok trend that’s been going viral.

 

 

You stack milk crates at various heights and then try to walk across them. The middle one is seven crates high. So it’s a long way to fall . . . and most people DO fall.

 

 

The hashtag “MilkCrateChallenge” was trending this week. But now TikTok has BANNED it, and they’re scrubbing all those videos from their platform.

 

 

The statement they released says they prohibit content that “promotes or glorifies dangerous acts.” And they encouraged people to, quote, “exercise caution in their behavior, whether online or off.”

 

 

Of course, trends like this helped TikTok get popular to begin with. And some people still don’t think they’re doing enough to squash them.

 

