Update: Suspect Seen On Train Before Stealing Ambulance In 70 Mile Police Chase Along I-55

Update: The suspect who stole an ambulance on Monday afternoon was on Amtrak train-393 that left Union Station at 4:10 p.m. He jumped off the slow-moving Amtrak train at about 16th Street at the south end of the Amtrak yard. Shortly thereafter he stole an ambulance with no one in the ambulance.
A suspect is in custody after leading police on a 70-mile chase in an ambulance stolen out of Chinatown. Police say the Chicago ambulance was parked outside of a fire station along West Cermak late yesterday afternoon when it was stolen. Illinois State Troopers chased the ambulance for nearly 2 hours along I-55, keeping a safe distance. Police used spike strips, the ambulance suffered a blown tire and traveled for at least 20 minutes on the wheel rim of the ambulance. It stopped on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 217 (IL-17) at approximately 6:30 p.m. The chase ended near Dwight as the ambulance was disabled due to the spike strips. That’s when the suspect jumped out of the ambulance and took off on foot. He was caught after a brief foot chase. His name is being withheld pending charges.