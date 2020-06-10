Upcoming book on ’80s hard rock & metal features new interviews with members of Van Halen, Guns N’ Roses & more
St. Martin’s PressNothin’ But a Good Time, a new book described as the “definitive, no-holds-barred oral history of 1980s hard rock and hair metal,” is scheduled to be published on March 21, 2021.
The book, which was written by veteran music journalists Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock, features new interviews with members of Van Halen, Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, Mötley Crüe, Poison, Quiet Riot, Twisted Sister, Ratt, Skid Row, Warrant, Winger, Cinderella and many other bands, as well as with Ozzy Osbourne, Lita Ford and other artists. Nothin’ But a Good Time also includes conversations with managers, producers, engineers, label executives, publicists, photographers, journalists, video directors, roadies, groupies and other people involved in the 1980s hard-rock and metal scene.
The 576-page tome features a forward by Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor.
By Josh Johnson and Matt Friedlander
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.