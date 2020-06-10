Upcoming book on ’80s hard rock & metal features foreword from Corey Taylor
Courtesy Roadrunner RecordsCorey Taylor will share his thoughts on the ’80s metal scene in a new book.
The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman provides the foreword to Nothin’ But a Good Time. Written by music journalists Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock, the book is described as the “definitive, no-holds-barred oral history of 1980s hard rock and hair metal.”
Along with Taylor’s foreword, Nothin’ But a Good Time features interviews with Ozzy Osbourne, Van Halen, Mötley Crüe, Poison, Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi and Lita Ford, among many others.
Nothin’ But a Good Time is due out on March 16, 2021.
Meanwhile, if you’re interested in Taylor’s thoughts on other happenings of the 1980s, he’s also taking part in an upcoming documentary called In Search of Tomorrow about ’80s sci-fi movies.
By Josh Johnson
