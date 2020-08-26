      Weather Alert

Upcoming Angels & Airwaves album includes “fastest punk song” Tom DeLonge ever wrote

Aug 26, 2020 @ 5:00am

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty ImagesPrepare yourself for the “fastest punk song” Tom DeLonge has ever written.

According to the former Blink-182 guitarist, you’ll hear that and way more on the upcoming new Angels & Airwaves album.

“It’s going to be a very diverse record when it comes out,” DeLonge tells Rock Sound. He characterizes the album as a “greatest hits of all the bands that I love.”

“There’s the fastest punk song I’ve ever written on here,” DeLonge explains. “There’s a song that could have been on a Depeche Mode album. There’s stuff that’s atmospheric and beautiful. There’s a song that’s like Fleetwood Mac.

He adds, “Everything is falling into place and this is probably going to be the best record I have ever done in my life.”

The album will be the follow-up AVA’s 2014 effort, The Dream Walker. It’s expected to include the previously released singles “Rebel Girl,” “Kiss & Tell” and “All That’s Left Is Love.”

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

