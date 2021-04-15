Wake up to upbeat music!

It turns out that getting woken up by a horrible buzzing noise ISN’T the best way to kick off a great day. Who could’ve guessed?
According to a new study out of Australia, the best way to wake up more alert and less groggy is . . . waking up to a song you like.
And it should be an upbeat song, so even if your favorite hot jam is Johnny Cash singing “Hurt”, that probably won’t work.
In the study, people had to play a video game involving fast reflexes right after they woke up . . . and the people who woke up to music did better than people who woke up to a classic alarm. So go ahead and crank up some Thomas Rhett or Luke Bryan!