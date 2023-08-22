98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Up in the Sky: A Giant Question Mark?

August 22, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Share
Up in the Sky: A Giant Question Mark?
Getty Image
Question Mark in Space Leaves Viewers Puzzled 

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured an image of stars forming…  But one part of the image has viewers puzzled, and for good reason.  An orange formation at the bottom of the image looks just like a question mark.

The aliens know we’ve found them and now they’re just messing with us,” one Redditor commented.

Scientist Macarena Garcia Marin says people often enjoy finding familiar shapes in the sky:  “I think this exemplifies the human need for exploration and wonder.

Scientists say the “question mark” in space is probably the result of two or more galaxies merging.  Our own Milky Way is the result of such a merger.

(Answer more of your questions, here:  NPR)

The brilliant stars seen in this image are members of the popular open star cluster known as the Pleiades, or Seven Sisters. The Hubble Space Telescope’s Fine Guidance Sensors refined the distance to the Pleiades at about 440 light-years. The Fine Guidance Sensors are at the periphery of Hubble’s field-of-view. They trace a circumference that is approximately the angular size of the Moon on the sky. They are overlaid on this image to give a scale to Hubble’s very narrow view on the heavens.
More about:
#JamesWebbSpaceTelescope
#MilkyWay
#NPR
#QuestionMark
#Questions
#Reddit

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
3

BLAKE SHELTON IS TEASING A FREE SHOW
4

Ashley McBryde Announces ‘The Devil I Know’ World Tour
5

THE ROUTE TO $180 MILLION

Recent Posts