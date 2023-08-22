Up in the Sky: A Giant Question Mark?

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured an image of stars forming… But one part of the image has viewers puzzled, and for good reason. An orange formation at the bottom of the image looks just like a question mark.

“The aliens know we’ve found them and now they’re just messing with us,” one Redditor commented.

Scientist Macarena Garcia Marin says people often enjoy finding familiar shapes in the sky: “I think this exemplifies the human need for exploration and wonder.”

Scientists say the “question mark” in space is probably the result of two or more galaxies merging. Our own Milky Way is the result of such a merger.

