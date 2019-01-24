Unusual “Prop” Bets on Super Bowl 53

An official football for the NFL Super Bowl LIII game with the New England Patriots logo that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, is displayed Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. The Los Angeles Rams will play the Patriots in the Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

In Vegas you can pretty much bet on anything and when it comes to the Super Bowl it’s not just football things that you can bet on. Here are some of the more unique bets and odds from OddsShark.com. and Uproxx.com.)

What color will the liquid be that is poured on the game-winning coach?

. . . ‘Lime, green, or yellow’ is the odds-on favorite at 9-to-4, or roughly 31%.

. . . Orange is 3-to-1 (25%),

. . . Blue is 15-to-4 (21%),

. . . Red and Clear / Water are tied at 4-to-1 (20%),

. . . and Purple is 10-to-1 (9%).

Will Adam be wearing a hat at the start of the halftime show?

. . . ‘No’ is slightly more likely at 10-to-13 (57%).

. . . ‘Yes’ is 10-to-11 (52%). Maybe the oddsmakers know something we don’t.

According to our Google searches, Adam very rarely wears hats, so it’s odd for it to be this close.

Will Gladys Knight forget or omit a word from the National Anthem?

The oddsmakers have faith! The odds she doesn’t are 1-to-5 (83%) . . . the odds she DOES botch it are 3-to-1 (25%).

Will President Trump congratulate winning team on Twitter by Midnight on the day of the Super Bowl?

. . . ‘Yes’ is more likely at 2-to-3 (60%).

. . . ‘No’ is at 6-to-5 (45%).

