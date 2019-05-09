Unstoppable: Rascal Flatts passes 30 million in record sales

ABC/Image Group LARascal Flatts has now officially passed the thirty million mark when it comes to record sales.

The Recording Industry Association of America presented Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox, and Jay DeMarcus with plaques commemorating the milestone on Wednesday night. The total combines the trio’s career-spanning platinum, multi-platinum, and gold certifications to date.

They’re currently adding to that total with their latest single, “Back to Life,” which is a top-thirty hit.

Rascal Flatts kicks off their Summer Playlist Tour May 16 at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

