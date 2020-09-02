Unreleased recordings by Hayley Williams, R.E.M. & more featured on new compilation supporting voting rights
Artwork by Shepard FaireyUnreleased recordings by Paramore‘s Hayley Williams, R.E.M. and more are including on an upcoming compilation in support of voting rights.
The album, called Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, is due out this Friday, September 4. It will only be available for 24 hours via Bandcamp. Proceeds will benefit the organization Fair Fight.
Among the songs included are Williams’ cover of the song “Colour Me In” by English band Broadcast, and a 1989 live R.E.M. performance of the Lifes Rich Pageant opener, “Begin the Begin.”
Other artists featured on the compilation include Death Cab for Cutie, Grouplove, My Morning Jacket, Against Me!‘s Laura Jane Grace, Courtney Barnett, Tegan and Sara, The National‘s Matt Berninger, and Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy.
By Josh Johnson
