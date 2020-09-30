Unreleased recordings by David Byrne, Pearl Jam & more featured on new voting-rights compilation
Artwork by Shepard FaireyUnreleased recordings by former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne and Pearl Jam are among the 77 tracks featured on a second edition of Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, a compilation series supporting voting rights organizations.
Volume 2, which follows the release of Volume 1 earlier this month, will be available exclusively on Bandcamp for only 24 hours starting this Friday, October 2 at 12:01 a.m. ET. Proceeds will benefit Voting Rights Lab.
The album includes a demo of “People Tell Me,” a song from Byrne’s Joan of Arc: Into the Fire musical, as well as a live recording of David joining alternative-rockers Arcade Fire for a performance of Talking Heads’ “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody),” and a brand-new studio recording from Pearl Jam called “Get It Back.”
Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, Yoko Ono, Tenacious D, Aimee Mann, Jack Johnson and the late John Prine are among the many other artists who contributed various unreleased covers, demos and live tracks to the project.
By Josh Johnson
