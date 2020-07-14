University of St. Francis Holds Blood Drive
The University of St. Francis will host an American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, July 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Assembly Hall Gym at the St. Clare Campus, which is located at 1550 Plainfield Road in Joliet.
Donors can anticipate the following precautions when arriving to the donation site:
- Checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.
- Providing hand sanitizer for use before entering the drives, as well as throughout the donation process.
- Following social distancing between donors including entry, donation and refreshment areas.
- Ensuring face masks or coverings are worn by both staff and donors. Masks will be provided for all donors who do not bring their own face coverings.
- Routinely disinfecting surfaces, equipment and donor touched areas.
- Wearing gloves, and changing gloves often.
- Using sterile collection sets and antiseptic scrub for every donation.