University of St. Francis Has Unique Live Auction Experiences For Caritas Scholarship Ball

The 65th annual Caritas Scholarship Ball take place on Saturday, January 29th, 2022. But for the second year in a row it will be a virtual event. University of St. Francis President Arvid Johnson says for the second year in a row it will be a virtual event but hopes next year will be different.
The Virtual Caritas Scholarship Ball will take place on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Virtual event access begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets to the virtual event are a gift of $100 per household. The silent auction is currently open and anyone is welcome to participate. The live auction features some unique experiences. Including an Autobahn Spec Miata Race Car Experience for Two and Two-Day Derby Experience 2022.
Presenting sponsors are Wintrust and Old Plank Trail Community Bank, with a special thanks to champions Matt Gambs and Paul Slade. The University would also like to thank D’Arcy Motors and Sue and Terry D’Arcy who are long-standing members of our Caritas Committee
For 65 years, the Caritas Scholarship Ball has served as the University of St. Francis’ primary fundraiser for student scholarships.
This year’s event will honor the University of St. Francis Board of Trustees.
Register for the event at stfrancis.edu/caritas.
Consider supporting our students text the keyword “USF” to phone number 56651, and you’ll be texted a link with a secure payment page for easy giving.