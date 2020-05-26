      Weather Alert

Universal Orlando to Reopen June 5

May 26, 2020 @ 9:32am
Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay are all opening on June 5th.
CDC guidelines will have to be adhered to.
Face coverings. If you don’t have one, you can buy one at the park.
Temperature will be taken prior to entry into park. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be denied entry.
Hand sanitizer will have to be used before boarding rides.
Virtual lines will be implemented. Guests can select a time they want to ride to minimize wait time.
There will also be staggered seating, staggered parking and cashless payments. Here’s the complete story from WTHR. 

