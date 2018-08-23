Universal Flu Vaccine Could Be Here in 2 Years

According to a new study, a universal flu vaccine could be available in two years.

University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine researchers announced that they were successful with tests to protect mice, rabbits, and ferrets from several strains.

This vaccine is the latest in the quest for a universal flu vaccine that not only reduces pain and annoyance of visiting the clinic to get a flu shot, but also works.

Co-senior author Scott Hensley said, “If it works in humans even half as well as it does in mice, then the sky’s the limit. It could be something that everyone in the future uses to protect themselves from the flu.”

Here’s the full story from Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News