Universal and AMC Reach Agreement to Premiere Films on Video-On-Demand 17 Days After Theatrical Release
Remember when Universal Pictures and AMC Theaters got in a big beef this past spring because they released ‘Trolls: World Tour’ straight to video-on-demand? That was a thing, and AMC even vowed not to release major upcoming Universal releases because of it.
Well, Universal and AMC have now made a historic deal that will allow Universal Pictures to premiere movies on video-on-demand platforms just 17 days after their theatrical release. This is a HUGE move towards digital.
On one hand, we love the idea of sitting at home watching a new movie. On the other hand, we miss the experience altogether of being at the movie theater. What do you think?