United To Fire Workers Who Didn’t Comply With Vaccine Mandate

United Airlines is parting ways with nearly six-hundred employees who refused to comply with its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Chicago-based airline said 593 employees chose not to follow the vaccine requirement. As a result, United has started the process of firing them. The airline says those employees account for less than one-percent of its US-based workforce, which means more than 99-percent of its staff is vaccinated. Workers were given seven weeks to get vaccinated or to apply for a medical or religious accommodation.