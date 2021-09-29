      Weather Alert

United To Fire Workers Who Didn’t Comply With Vaccine Mandate

Sep 29, 2021 @ 11:29am

United Airlines is parting ways with nearly six-hundred employees who refused to comply with its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Chicago-based airline said 593 employees chose not to follow the vaccine requirement. As a result, United has started the process of firing them. The airline says those employees account for less than one-percent of its US-based workforce, which means more than 99-percent of its staff is vaccinated. Workers were given seven weeks to get vaccinated or to apply for a medical or religious accommodation.

Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
RAELYNN RELEASES NEW ALBUM TRACK FEATURING MITCHELL TENPENNY
ALAN JACKSON SAYS NEW 'WHERE HAVE YOU GONE' VIDEO IS ABOUT COUNTRY MUSIC
The Original Blues Brothers Movie Shown On A 50′ Screen Inside The Old Joliet Prison Yard!
REBA McENTIRE CREDITS KENNY ROGERS WITH INTRODUCING HER TO HER BOYFRIEND
Connect With Us Listen To Us On