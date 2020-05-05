United Planning To Cut 30% Of Management And Administrative Jobs
United Airlines is planning on cutting more than 34-hundred management and administrative jobs in October. The downsizing comes as the Chicago-based airline reels from the COVID-19 pandemic that has almost completely grounded all air travel. The cuts represent 30-percent of United’s management and administrative workforce, most of whom work in Chicago. Affected employees will be notified in July. Domestic management and administrative staffers will also be required to take 20 unpaid days off between May 16th and September 30th.