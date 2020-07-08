United Airline Officials Say Job-Loss Notices Are Coming
United Airlines officials say tens of thousands of employees could be furloughed or laid off this fall. This news of possible cuts was mentioned during town hall meetings with workers on Monday and Tuesday. Executives conducting the session shared details of bookings dramatically falling as the pandemic spiked in the U.S. last month. United has authorization for five-billion-dollars in grants or loans under the federal CARES Act, but the measure’s protections against job reductions expire on September 30th. The carrier has already announced that it plans to cut 34-hundred managers, which is expected to take out a huge portion of the workforce in its Chicago headquarters.