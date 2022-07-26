UNFORGETTABLE CONCERT EXPERIENCE FOR YOUN FAN

Luke Combs recently checked a bucket list item off one of his biggest fans’ lists. Seventeen-year-old Addi is battling acute myeloid leukemia and she desperately wanted to get to go to one of Luke’s concerts and be able to meet him. He learned about this special fan through a friend of Addi’s family who reached out to Luke’s camp so Luke arranged to fly Addi from her home in California to his show on Saturday (July 23rd) in Columbus, Ohio, invited her backstage to hang with him, and Luke even brought her on stage when he sang her favorite song, “Better Together.”
In a Facebook post, Addi’s mother Staci Conely wrote in part, “Tonight the world was right and there was no talk of Addi’s cancer, no talk of dying and no talk of not making it to her 18th birthday. Her smile says it all! Tonight was perfect . . . Thank you, Luke Combs and team for giving our girl the most perfect night.”
Luke is set to perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday (July 30th) with special guests Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade.
CHECK IT OUT