Unemployment Claims Jump By Nearly 300-Thousand In Illinois
The Illinois Department of Employment Security says nearly 300-thousand people in the state filed for unemployment in the last two weeks. The increase is attributed to an economic downturn leading to layoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A federal stimulus package is adding 600-dollars a week to regular state unemployment benefits. Wait times are long on the department’s website and call centers, making it difficult for some people to access the benefits.