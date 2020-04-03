      Weather Alert

Unemployment Claims Jump By Nearly 300-Thousand In Illinois

Apr 3, 2020 @ 1:33pm

The Illinois Department of Employment Security says nearly 300-thousand people in the state filed for unemployment in the last two weeks.  The increase is attributed to an economic downturn leading to layoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A federal stimulus package is adding 600-dollars a week to regular state unemployment benefits.  Wait times are long on the department’s website and call centers, making it difficult for some people to access the benefits.

