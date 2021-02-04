UNBORN BABY MAKES AN ALBUM
If you’re a fan of avant-garde music, there is now an album made by an unborn baby. The baby’s name is Luca Yupanqui, the album is called “Sounds Of The Unborn.” Little fetus Luca is currently in the tummy of Elizabeth Hart, bass player for the experimental psychedelic band Psychic Ills. The album was made using biosonic MIDI technology that translated the fetus’ in-utero movements into sound. A MIDI device recorded the vibrations made by Yupanqui in the womb, sending them to her father’s synthesizers.