      Weather Alert

UM, 3:50 TODAY LOOK OUT. A Giant, ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid will Pass Close by Earth 7

Jan 18, 2022 @ 10:00am
Photo by Roy Gregory

Giant, ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid will Pass by Earth Today

 

Another year, another scary asteroid hurling its way through space.

Astronomers are tracking a potentially hazardous asteroid, which will pass by earth TODAY.

The rock, about 3,300 feet in diameter, is not expected to hit our planet.  But it will come within about “five times the distance between our planet and the moon.”

This close pass is expected to occur around 3:50pm CST [4:50pm ET], and several online outlets are scheduled to broadcast the moment live.

So you might be able to watch it, here:  (https://bit.ly/34NLzKr)

  • A ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid will pass by earth tomorrow afternoon 
  • The rock is about 3,300 feet in diameter, and is not expected to hit the planet
TAGS
#Earth #Mylestones #NASA asteroid
