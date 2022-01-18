UM, 3:50 TODAY LOOK OUT. A Giant, ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid will Pass Close by Earth 7

Giant, ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid will Pass by Earth Today
Another year, another scary asteroid hurling its way through space.
Astronomers are tracking a potentially hazardous asteroid, which will pass by earth TODAY.
The rock, about 3,300 feet in diameter, is not expected to hit our planet. But it will come within about “five times the distance between our planet and the moon.”
This close pass is expected to occur around 3:50pm CST [4:50pm ET], and several online outlets are scheduled to broadcast the moment live.
So you might be able to watch it, here: (https://bit.ly/34NLzKr)