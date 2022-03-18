      Weather Alert

Ukrainian Supply Drop Off in Lockport Starting Monday

Mar 18, 2022 @ 9:07am

Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Palos Park is taking in goods to help families directly affected by the violence in Ukraine. The congregation is made up of over 90% Ukrainian Immigrants and since Russia’s invasion the church has been inundated with goods to send to eastern Europe. A parishioner within Sts. Peter and Paul is sending the goods overseas privately and now a church parishioner who works in Lockport has organized a supply drop off in Will County. Next week, Monday March 21st to Friday March 25th you can drop off supplies at Lockport City Hall, 222 E. Ninth Street from 8:00am to 4:00pm. No clothes or food are will be accepted. They are looking for supplies that can be used in a medical or hospital setting. A full list can found at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church’s website.

Listen to Scott Slocum’s Entire Interview Right Here

