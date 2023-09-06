98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Uh Oh: 5 Asteroids Coming Close to Earth This Week

September 6, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Asteroid moving trough the earth. Background image by NASA.

Our home, Earth, will have some fly-by visitors, this week.

According to NASA, five asteroids are expected to zoom past Earth between September 6 and 12.

One of the asteroids is said to be as large as a house; while two others are each the size of an airplane.

While the idea of items this large, whizzing by our planet, seems scary, the experts say these asteroids are not expected to be a threat.

What do you think a strike by one of these asteroids could do to the planet?

What is the scariest thing posing a threat to our planet?

