Uh Oh: 5 Asteroids Coming Close to Earth This Week

Our home, Earth, will have some fly-by visitors, this week.

According to NASA, five asteroids are expected to zoom past Earth between September 6 and 12.

One of the asteroids is said to be as large as a house; while two others are each the size of an airplane.

While the idea of items this large, whizzing by our planet, seems scary, the experts say these asteroids are not expected to be a threat.

