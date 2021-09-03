UC Requiring Proof Of COVID Vaccine Or Negative Test For All Events

The United Center will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain access to the arena. This includes fans attending Bulls and Blackhawks games. The new policy is in effect for all future events and will remain in place until further notice. Masks will also be required inside the UC, and tickets will remain paperless. The vaccination policy applies to attendees ages 12 and older. Children ages two to eleven won’t have to show proof of a negative test or vaccination but will need to wear a mask.