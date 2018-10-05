Uber to Offer Free Rides to Polls on Election Day

You won’t have an excuse not to get out and vote on Election Day. Uber is offering up free rides to the polls. Uber will be partnering with Democracy Works and #VoteTogether to provide free rides for voters in November. But Uber isn’t alone.

Competitor Lyft announced it would offer discounted rides to its customers on Election Day.

Uber will also enhance their app so riders can find their nearest polling place. Here’s the full story from The Verge.com.