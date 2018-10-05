Uber to Offer Free Rides to Polls on Election Day
By Roy Gregory
|
Oct 5, 2018 @ 6:49 AM
Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

You won’t have an excuse not to get out and vote on Election Day. Uber is offering up free rides to the polls. Uber will be partnering with Democracy Works and #VoteTogether to provide free rides for voters in November. But Uber isn’t alone.
Competitor Lyft announced it would offer discounted rides to its customers on Election Day.
Uber will also enhance their app so riders can find their nearest polling place. Here’s the full story from The Verge.com.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

If You Want To Delete Facebook, It Takes 30 Days New Movies to check out This Weekend Brad Paisley and Wife Open Free Grocery Store in Nashville The Top Ways to Live to 100, According to People Who’ve Done It This is How Much It Costs to Raise A Kid to the Age of 18 Today is National Taco Day, Here are some Great Deals to Celebrate!
Comments