U2’s Bono to introduce all-star cover of “Beautiful Day” during virtual commencement event
Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty ImagesU2 frontman Bono is among the many celebrities that will help salute this year’s graduating students as part of Dear Class of 2020, a four-hour virtual commencement event premiering this Sunday, June 7.
As part of the special, Bono will introduce an all-star cover of his band’s uplifting 2000 hit “Beautiful Day,” which will feature Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, as well as Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Noah Cyrus, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Tove Lo, Ben Platt and Ty Dolla $ign.
The collaboration was produced by Billie Eilish‘s brother and collaborator, Finneas.
Additionally, Dear Class of 2020 will feature remarks from Barack and Michelle Obama, and the former first lady will also deliver a commencement address alongside Beyoncé.
Many other celebrities also will make appearances and/or perform, including Jack Black, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Tom Brady, Stephen Colbert, Cindy Crawford, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Eilish, Missy Elliott, Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Hamill, Tom Hanks, Alicia Keys, Jimmy Kimmel, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Peyton Manning, Seth Rogen, Michael Strahan, Taylor Swift, Daisy Ridley, Justin Timberlake, Dwyane Wade, Kerry Washington, and the casts of Schitt’s Creek and The Simpsons.
You can watch Dear Class of 2020 beginning Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on the YouTube Originals channel.
By Josh Johnson
