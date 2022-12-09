98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

U.S. Surgeon General Urges Chicagoans To Get Booster Shot

December 9, 2022 12:00PM CST
Share
U.S. Surgeon General Urges Chicagoans To Get Booster Shot

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is urging Chicagoans to get the latest COVID-19 booster shot as cases are on the rise during the holiday season.  Speaking yesterday at the City Club of Chicago, the nation’s top doctor said we want to make sure that we’re protecting ourselves and our family members during this winter season.  He did say that he doesn’t expect this winter to be as bad as last winter when we had the omicron variant was surging.

 

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
2

Recycle Your Old or Broken Holiday Lights - Here's Where - Easy!
3

Does Holiday Music Stress You Out?  Here’s Why - and What to Do
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
5

Kelsea Ballerini Bought her 'Dream Home' from Kacey Musgraves on Same Day as...

Recent Posts