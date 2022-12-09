U.S. Surgeon General Urges Chicagoans To Get Booster Shot

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is urging Chicagoans to get the latest COVID-19 booster shot as cases are on the rise during the holiday season. Speaking yesterday at the City Club of Chicago, the nation’s top doctor said we want to make sure that we’re protecting ourselves and our family members during this winter season. He did say that he doesn’t expect this winter to be as bad as last winter when we had the omicron variant was surging.