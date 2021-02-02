U.S. Senator Duckworth Confident Coronavirus Relief Package Will Pass
Illinois’ junior U.S. Senator says people should expect another stimulus check from the federal government. Senator Tammy Baldwin over the weekend said she’s confident the one-point-nine-trillion-dollar coronavirus relief package will clear the Senate. That package includes another 14-hundred-dollar check for all Americans, as well as money for schools and extra unemployment benefits. But there are other provisions that have Republicans on Capitol Hill asking the President to pause the package.