U.S. Rep. Mary Miller Blasted For Calling Reversal of Roe v. Wade A ‘Victory For White Life’

Jun 27, 2022 @ 2:00pm

Freshman U.S. Representative Mary Miller is facing backlash over a comment she made about the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. With Former President Donald Trump standing next to her during a rally Saturday in Adams County, the Republican who was raised in Naperville called the high court’s decision a “historic victory for white life.” Her campaign later said she misspoke and meant to say “right to life.” Miller is challenging five-term Republican U.S. Representative Rodney Davis in tomorrow’s primary.

