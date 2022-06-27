U.S. Rep. Mary Miller Blasted For Calling Reversal of Roe v. Wade A ‘Victory For White Life’

Freshman U.S. Representative Mary Miller is facing backlash over a comment she made about the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. With Former President Donald Trump standing next to her during a rally Saturday in Adams County, the Republican who was raised in Naperville called the high court’s decision a “historic victory for white life.” Her campaign later said she misspoke and meant to say “right to life.” Miller is challenging five-term Republican U.S. Representative Rodney Davis in tomorrow’s primary.