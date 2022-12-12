98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

U.S. Rep. Kinzinger Criticizes Griner Deal

December 12, 2022 12:03PM CST
Share
U.S. Rep. Kinzinger Criticizes Griner Deal

One Republican congressman is worried about the implications of the U.S.’s deal to get Brittney Griner back from Russia. Appearing on ABC’s This Week, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said Americans can be critical of the exchange that saw the U.S. return arms dealer Viktor Bout to Russia because Paul Whelan and Marc Fogel weren’t included.  On reports saying the deal was the only one that could be made, Kinzinger said, “If you make it clear that you’re willing to take a deal no matter what, you’re going to get a bad deal.”

Popular Posts

1

Recycle Your Old or Broken Holiday Lights - Here's Where - Easy!
2

Does Holiday Music Stress You Out?  Here’s Why - and What to Do
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Retail & Postal Experts Say 'Wrap Up' & Get Packages Out THIS WEEK
4

INDIANA JONES 5 REVEALS TITLE IN NEW TRAILER
5

Morgan Wallen Ready To Take On The World W/ Tour Announcement

Recent Posts