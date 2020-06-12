U.S. POSTAL SERVICE Releases Dog Attack National Rankings, Where Does Chicago Rank?
Poor mail delivery people have to deal with dog attacks fairly often. The United States Postal Service has released their data about dog attacks on their mail carriers, and say that the number of employees attacked by dogs nationwide in 2019 fell to 5,803, more than 200 fewer than in 2018 and more than 400 fewer since 2017. The top five cities where dog attacks occurred in 2019 were:
- Houston, Texas (85 attacks),
- Los Angeles, California (74 attacks),
- Chicago, Illinois (54 attacks),
- Cleveland, Ohio (51 attacks),
- Dallas, Texas (40 attacks.)
And the top five states where dog bites occurred were: California (777 bites), Texas (491 bites), Ohio (378 bites), Illinois (323 bites), and New York (320 bites.) To keep your mail carrier safe be sure to place your dog in a separate room and close the door before opening the front door to take your mail as dogs have been known to burst through screen doors or plate glass windows to attack mail carriers. Here’s the complete story from PR Newswire.