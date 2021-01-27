U.S. HHS Investigating Illinois Abortion Law
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is investigating whether Illinois’ 2019 Reproductive Health Act violates federal law. A letter notifying the Chicago-based Thomas More Society of the investigation was dated on the last day of the Trump administration. The Act requires certain health insurance plans to cover abortion services. HHS’s Office of Civil Rights says the probe is intended to determine if the act discriminates against health plan issuers that would limit or exclude abortion coverage if not for the Reproductive Health Act. No word on whether the probe will be continued under President Biden’s administration.