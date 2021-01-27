      Weather Alert

U.S. HHS Investigating Illinois Abortion Law

Jan 27, 2021 @ 12:29pm

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is investigating whether Illinois’ 2019 Reproductive Health Act violates federal law. A letter notifying the Chicago-based Thomas More Society of the investigation was dated on the last day of the Trump administration. The Act requires certain health insurance plans to cover abortion services. HHS’s Office of Civil Rights says the probe is intended to determine if the act discriminates against health plan issuers that would limit or exclude abortion coverage if not for the Reproductive Health Act. No word on whether the probe will be continued under President Biden’s administration.

Popular Posts
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know the 5 Subtle Signs That You're More Stressed Than You Realize
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If Your Pet Is Stressed When You Go Back to Work - Do This
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It True, That a Fake Smile Can Turn Real, Bring Real Happiness?
DuPage Health Department To Open COVID-19 Vaccine Site On County Fairgrounds
Eric Church To Release Three Albums In April