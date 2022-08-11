98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

U.S. Average Gas Price Below $4

August 11, 2022 5:08PM CDT
Share
Refuel the car

There’s a little bit of relief at the gas pump.

According to gas price checker GasBuddy, the national average per gallon has dropped below $4.

As of Tuesday morning, the average dropped to $3.99, down from June’s record-high average of $5.03 a gallon.
Still, the drop may be temporary.

“While the recent drop in gas prices has been most welcomed, the issues that led to skyrocketing prices aren’t completely put to bed, and still could lead prices to eventually climb back up, should something unexpected develop,” said Patrick De Haan at Gas Buddy.

Popular Posts

1

Kellogg's Accidentally Named Its New Waffles after a Filthy Slang Term
2

Tour George Strait’s Ranch in Texas
3

Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
4

“None of it ever comes easy”: “Some of It” marks Eric Church’s longest journey to #1
5

CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard

Recent Posts