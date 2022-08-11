U.S. Average Gas Price Below $4

Refuel the car

There’s a little bit of relief at the gas pump.

According to gas price checker GasBuddy, the national average per gallon has dropped below $4.

As of Tuesday morning, the average dropped to $3.99, down from June’s record-high average of $5.03 a gallon.

Still, the drop may be temporary.

“While the recent drop in gas prices has been most welcomed, the issues that led to skyrocketing prices aren’t completely put to bed, and still could lead prices to eventually climb back up, should something unexpected develop,” said Patrick De Haan at Gas Buddy.