U.S. 30 Pavement Sealing Begins Thursday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a crack and joint sealing of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway/Plainfield Road), from Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7) to Jefferson Street (U.S. 30/52), in Joliet, will require daily, intermittent lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, July 22.
The project, which consists of routing, cleaning and sealing cracks in the concrete pavement to extend its useful life, along with new pavement marking, is expected to be completed in mid-August. Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.
For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and Twitter.