Tyler Perry celebrates Madea’s 20-year legacy with the The Virtual Madea Museum

Courtesy of BETBefore Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell The Play hits BET+ on August 27, BET will honor Tyler Perry‘s hilarious character with “The Virtual Madea Museum.”
On display for a limited time, the museum highlights Madea’s 20-year “wise-cracking” legacy, cultural influence and achievements in a series of original exhibits.
Some of those exhibits include: The Legacy Portrait Shop, which will show the evolution of Madea in portraits; The Hall of Song, a virtual experiences that allows guests see some of the best musical moments in the history of the Madea stage plays; Museums & Pearls Costume Exhibit, a “visual history” of Mabel “Madea” Earlene Simmons’ style evolution from her first stage play appearance to her last; and much more.
Through these curated exhibits, fans will get an opportunity to celebrate the “Matriarch of Black Culture” and her important legacy before her infamous character says farewell.
The Virtual Madea Museum is now officially open to the public. Go to madeamuseum.com to join in on the fun.
By Candice Williams
