TYLER HUBBARD’S NEW ALBUM INSPIRED BY TOURING

Tyler Hubbard recorded 13 songs for his upcoming solo album, Strong. Out on April 12, he has a writer’s credit on all of them.

If you add up the songs he’s written for other artists, songs he’s recorded with Florida Georgia Line, as well as his solo music, Tyler has topped the charts 21 times. We asked him about writing this new record and he told us where the inspiration came from:

“Yeah, I think being on tour last year highly influenced the album. You know, I wrote 11 of the 13 songs out on the road, out on the tour bus with writer friends of mine that I had taken out, and a lot of weekends I had writers with me. So, it was a lot of fun really getting to pull from the energy of the fans, really getting to pull from the inspiration of the live show and really looking at the set list from a different perspective and seeing what’s working, what’s connecting and resonating with the fans.”