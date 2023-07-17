Tyler Hubbard’s grateful for his supportive fans: “It’s inspired me, it’s motivated me”

Tyler Hubbard will perform his latest #1 hit, “Dancin’ In The Country,” on the upcoming CMA Fest television special.

With two chart-toppers notched in his solo career, Tyler’s grateful for the support he’s received from fans both at shows and in the online space.

“It means a ton to me to have these songs connect the way they have, it’s been really special. It’s inspired me, it’s motivated me, and it makes me want to keep doing it, and it’s given me a lot of life,” Tyler shares with the press. “These songs are special, and they mean a lot and to watch the fans sing ’em back to me at the shows and to hear their stories and to see their videos that they’re making to my music, it’s fulfilling as a songwriter, as an artist.”

“It’s just what I love, and like I said, it just motivates me to keep doing this thing,” he adds. “I just love the connection, and that’s what music does. It brings us together and so that’s why I’m honored to be a part of it.”

You can catch Tyler’s performance of “Dancin’ In The Country” and more of your favorite stars on CMA Fest airing Wednesday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.