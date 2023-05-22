Tyler Hubbard’s “Dancin’” at number one

Tyler Hubbard‘s “Dancin’ In The Country” is number one on the Mediabase country chart.

This marks Tyler’s second chart-topper as a solo artist and his career 21st as one-half of Florida Georgia Line.

“Having a second No. 1, one year to the day after my debut solo single was released, is really incredible,” says Tyler. “It’s been an amazing year, and I’m thankful to Country Radio and the fans for embracing my music, and to Keith (Urban), Ross (Copperman) and Jon (Nite) for sharing their creative genius with me.”

“Dancin’ In The Country” is the second single off Tyler’s self-titled debut album, which arrived in January. The 18-track project includes its lead single, “5 Foot 9.”

On Saturday, May 20, Tyler played a pop-up show at Nashville’s The Stage on Broadway to celebrate the one-year anniversary of releasing “5 Foot 9,” which also marked the start of his solo artist career.

Check out a recap video of Tyler’s pop-up show on his Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.