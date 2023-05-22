98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tyler Hubbard’s ‘Dancin’’ At No. 1.

May 22, 2023 8:34AM CDT
(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for “BRELAND & Friends” )

Tyler Hubbard gets his second Mediabase No. 1 as a solo act as “Dancin’ in the Country” (EMI Nashville). Hubbard’s “5 Foot 9” hit No. 1 in November 2022. Morgan Wallen continues in the No. 2 spot for a third week with “Last Night” (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic)  and Megan Moroney claims her first Top 5 with “Tennessee Orange” (Columbia/Columbia Nashville).

Tyler Hubbard will be on stage at the Joliet Park District’s Taste of Joliet Saturday, June 24th for a night of great food, music and fun!

