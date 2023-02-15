TYLER HUBBARD SAYS SOLO ALBUM FELT ‘NECESSARY”

After more than a decade as part of a successful duo, Tyler Hubbard said that making his first solo album was an adjustment. He was used to having his Florida Georgia Line partner Brian Kelley with him every step of the process, but as Tyler tells us EXCLUSIVELY, it felt like the right time to go it alone.

Tyler released his self-titled debut album last month.

Brian released his debut solo project, Sunshine State of Mind, in 2021.

Tyler’s debut single, “5 Foot 9,” topped the country charts, while his second single, “Dancin’ In The Country,” sits inside the Top 25 and climbing.

CHECK IT OUT