98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

TYLER HUBBARD SAYS SOLO ALBUM FELT ‘NECESSARY”

February 15, 2023 9:31AM CST
Share

After more than a decade as part of a successful duo, Tyler Hubbard said that making his first solo album was an adjustment. He was used to having his Florida Georgia Line partner Brian Kelley with him every step of the process, but as Tyler tells us EXCLUSIVELY, it felt like the right time to go it alone.

Tyler released his self-titled debut album last month.

Brian released his debut solo project, Sunshine State of Mind, in 2021.

Tyler’s debut single, “5 Foot 9,” topped the country charts, while his second single, “Dancin’ In The Country,” sits inside the Top 25 and climbing.

CHECK IT OUT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard)

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat? Yep.
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Hand Sanitizer in Car Frozen? Throw It Away - Here's Why
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Get Your Digital Spring Cleaning On

Recent Posts